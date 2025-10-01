Telugu actress Dimple Hayathi, husband booked by Hyderabad police for assaulting domestic help: Report

Hyderabad Police have booked a case against South Indian actress Dimple Hayathi and her husband, David, following a complaint filed by their househelp alleging harassment.

According to reports, the worker accused the Tamil and Telugu film actress and her husband of harassment, assault and abuse.

Priyanka Bibar, the 22-year-old house help, was hired as a maid at the couple's residence in Vamsiram's Westwood Apartment, Shaikpet, in Hyderabad. The woman, a resident of Rayagada district in Odisha, arrived in Hyderabad on 22 September in search of work through Sri Sai Goodwill Service. She got the job on the same day.

The case against the couple was registered at the Filmnagar Police Station in Hyderabad, according to the Free Press Journal.

Househelp alleges assault and threats In her statement, Priyanka said that she was constantly being verbally humiliated by Dimple Hayathi and her husband.

“Your life is not even equal to my shoes,” the accused reportedly told her during one such occasion.

On 29 September, a verbal altercation escalated, during which Priyanka claimed both Dimple and David abused her and threatened to kill her parents.

When she tried to record the incident, David allegedly assaulted her before snatching her phone and smashing it.

She claimed her clothes were torn in the scuffle, and she narrowly escaped with the help of her agent and went to the police station.

According to FPJ, police have registered a case under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Sections 74, 79, 351(2), and 324(2).

Neither Dimple Hayathi nor David has issued a statement yet.

This is not the first time the couple has been involved in a legal dispute. In 2023, police had registered a case against the Telugu actress and her husband for damaging IPS officer Rahul Hegde’s vehicle, which was parked at his residence in Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills.