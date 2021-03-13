OPEN APP
New Delhi: Telugu comedy drama Jathi Ratnalu has added to recovery in south Indian movie business, making 5 crore on its opening day. The film builds on the success of previous Telugu offerings, A1 Express released last Friday that had made around 5 crore in its opening weekend, and Uppena that had also indicated recovery last month.

Directed by Anudeep KV, Jathi Ratnalu stars Jathi Ratnalustars Naveen Polishetty, Priyadarshi, Rahul Ramakrishna, and Faria Abdullah in lead roles, while Murali Sharma and Naresh play supporting roles.

Good news for India’s ailing film exhibition sector had come from south Indian cinema earlier this year. The Pongal weekend had brought cheer for the movie box office with Tamil superstar Vijay’s film Master notching up a 100 crore extended weekend, according to trade website Box Office India. The actor’s home territory, Tamil Nadu led the way with opening day earnings of 20.50 crore alone. In fact, Master’s total 35 crore first day collections were the seventh highest ever for a film made in the south Indian language after Baahubali - The Conclusion, Saaho, 2.0, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Kabali and Baahubali - The Beginning.

“The results are extraordinary considering the pandemic and it shows that mass crowds are ready to come to theatres when there is something that appeals to them. The Tamil and Telugu markets are leading the way, they may not be performing to their optimum but films can be released (there) without the fear of not getting an audience," Box Office India had said in a blog on the opening of Master.

The other big Pongal release, Ravi Teja’s Telugu language film Krack had also opened well, earning around 12.5 crore worldwide on its first day, making it the actor’s biggest opener so far. Several theatre owners in north India demanded that the film also be dubbed in Hindi, to have some additional content available for showcasing.

