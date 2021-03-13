Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Telugu film ‘Jathi Ratnalu’ adds to south India’s movie recovery

Telugu film ‘Jathi Ratnalu’ adds to south India’s movie recovery

EndemolShine India has acquired the rights to two Tamil hits, Vijay-starrer Master and romantic fantasy film Oh My Kadavule.
1 min read . 09:31 AM IST Staff Writer

  • The Tamil and Telugu markets are leading the way, they may not be performing to their optimum but films can be released there without the fear of not getting an audience, Box Office India had said in a blog on the opening of Master

New Delhi: Telugu comedy drama Jathi Ratnalu has added to recovery in south Indian movie business, making 5 crore on its opening day. The film builds on the success of previous Telugu offerings, A1 Express released last Friday that had made around 5 crore in its opening weekend, and Uppena that had also indicated recovery last month.

New Delhi: Telugu comedy drama Jathi Ratnalu has added to recovery in south Indian movie business, making 5 crore on its opening day. The film builds on the success of previous Telugu offerings, A1 Express released last Friday that had made around 5 crore in its opening weekend, and Uppena that had also indicated recovery last month.

Directed by Anudeep KV, Jathi Ratnalu stars Jathi Ratnalustars Naveen Polishetty, Priyadarshi, Rahul Ramakrishna, and Faria Abdullah in lead roles, while Murali Sharma and Naresh play supporting roles.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Quad Vaccine Partnership: Hyderabad's Biological E to make 1 bn doses

2 min read . 11:45 AM IST

'Appalled': Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella on acts of hate against Asian Americans

4 min read . 11:44 AM IST

Attempt-to-murder accused directed by Delhi HC to do 1-month community service at gurdwara

1 min read . 11:44 AM IST

Coming near your doorstep soon, a revamped street vending cart

1 min read . 11:28 AM IST

Directed by Anudeep KV, Jathi Ratnalu stars Jathi Ratnalustars Naveen Polishetty, Priyadarshi, Rahul Ramakrishna, and Faria Abdullah in lead roles, while Murali Sharma and Naresh play supporting roles.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Quad Vaccine Partnership: Hyderabad's Biological E to make 1 bn doses

2 min read . 11:45 AM IST

'Appalled': Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella on acts of hate against Asian Americans

4 min read . 11:44 AM IST

Attempt-to-murder accused directed by Delhi HC to do 1-month community service at gurdwara

1 min read . 11:44 AM IST

Coming near your doorstep soon, a revamped street vending cart

1 min read . 11:28 AM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Good news for India’s ailing film exhibition sector had come from south Indian cinema earlier this year. The Pongal weekend had brought cheer for the movie box office with Tamil superstar Vijay’s film Master notching up a 100 crore extended weekend, according to trade website Box Office India. The actor’s home territory, Tamil Nadu led the way with opening day earnings of 20.50 crore alone. In fact, Master’s total 35 crore first day collections were the seventh highest ever for a film made in the south Indian language after Baahubali - The Conclusion, Saaho, 2.0, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Kabali and Baahubali - The Beginning.

“The results are extraordinary considering the pandemic and it shows that mass crowds are ready to come to theatres when there is something that appeals to them. The Tamil and Telugu markets are leading the way, they may not be performing to their optimum but films can be released (there) without the fear of not getting an audience," Box Office India had said in a blog on the opening of Master.

The other big Pongal release, Ravi Teja’s Telugu language film Krack had also opened well, earning around 12.5 crore worldwide on its first day, making it the actor’s biggest opener so far. Several theatre owners in north India demanded that the film also be dubbed in Hindi, to have some additional content available for showcasing.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.