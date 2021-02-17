Telugu film ‘Uppena’ sets cash registers ringing

New Delhi: Telugu film Uppena has built on the box office recovery initiated by south Indian language films post the covid-19 lockdown. The romantic drama written and directed by debutant Bucchi Babu Sana featuring newcomers Panja Vaisshnav Tej and Krithi Shetty in the lead roles, along with Vijay Sethupathi in a prominent role, has notched up over ₹28 crore in net box office collections in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana alone.

Uppena is currently eyeing records by previous Telugu language romantic films, Fidaa and Geetha Govindam.

“Box office can be very unpredictable, but that’s the beauty of this business. (With) a new lead pair and a debutant director, Telugu film Uppena is on a record-smashing spree. Collects at par with any biggie," trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted.

Good news for India’s ailing film exhibition sector was initiated by south Indian cinema earlier this year. The Pongal weekend had brought cheer for the movie box office with Tamil superstar Vijay’s film Master notching up a ₹100 crore extended weekend, according to trade website Box Office India. The actor’s home territory, Tamil Nadu led the way with opening day earnings of Rs. 20.50 crore alone. In fact, Master’s total Rs. 35 crore first day collections were the seventh highest ever for a film made in the south Indian language after Baahubali - The Conclusion, Saaho, 2.0, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Kabali and Baahubali - The Beginning.

“The results are extraordinary considering the pandemic and it shows that mass crowds are ready to come to theatres when there is something that appeals to them. The Tamil and Telugu markets are leading the way, they may not be performing to their optimum but films can be released (there) without the fear of not getting an audience," Box Office India had said in a blog on the opening of Master.

The other big Pongal release, Ravi Teja’s Telugu language film Krack had also opened well, earning around ₹12.5 crore worldwide on its first day, making it the actor’s biggest opener so far. Several theatre owners in north India demanded that the film also be dubbed in Hindi, to have some additional content available for showcasing.

