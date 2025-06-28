Telugu news anchor Swetcha Votarkar found dead at Hyderabad home, suicide suspected

Swetcha Votarkar, a 35-year-old Telugu television news presenter, was found dead at her residence in Chikkadpally, Hyderabad, on Friday, according to reports.

According to a report by Telangana Today, the incident came to light when Swetcha’s young daughter returned home from school in the evening and found the bedroom door locked. After repeatedly knocking and getting no response, she grew concerned and alerted neighbours.

The report further stated, citing police sources, “preliminary findings suggest it may be a case of suicide”. Swetcha had been living with her mother and young daughter, a school student, in the penthouse of a residential apartment building, the report said.

BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) took to X, and wrote, “Deeply saddened to hear about the unfortunate demise of Swetcha Votarkar, a fierce journalist, writer and a dedicated Telanganite. I am at a loss for words. My heartfelt condolences to her family, especially her daughter & her mother. And I hope they find the strength to deal with this horrific loss. Telangana has lost a very bright mind. To everyone reading this - if you ever feel that life is tough, please don’t hesitate to reach out to a professional. Life is meant to be lived and there is always support available.”

