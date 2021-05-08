New Delhi: Telugu star Mahesh Babu has announced a new untitled film with director Trivikram Srinivas to be released in the summer of 2022. Babu’s whose last movie Sarileru Neekevvaru, released for Pongal 2020, had set the cash registers ringing, is also slated to be seen in an action film Sarkaru Vaari Paata next.

Babu and Srinivas have already worked on two films previously- Khaleja and Athadu.

Son of Telugu actor Krishna, Babu had appeared as a child artiste in films such as Needa (1979) Shankharavam (1987), Bazaar Rowdy (1988), Mugguru Kodukulu (1988) and Gudachari 117 (1989). He made his debut as a lead actor in 1999 with the film Raja Kumarudu, directed by K. Raghavendra Rao co-starring Priety Zinta which was a commercial success. Box office failures such as Yuvaraju, Vamsi, Takkari Donga and Bobby followed but his first big breakthrough happened with director Gunasekhar's Okkadu co-starring Bhumika Chawla in 2003, the highest grossing Telugu film of the year, which he built on with another action blockbuster Pokiri three years later.

In 2011, Babu collaborated with Srinu Vaitla for the film Dookudu, which was inspired in part by the 2003 German tragicomedy film Good Bye, Lenin!, co-starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and in 2012, played the role of a mafia kingpin with a hidden personal agenda in the film Businessman, co-starring Kajal Aggarwal. His more recent work includes action drama film Srimanthudu (2015) co-starring Shruti Haasan that he also co-produced, the Telugu-Tamil bilingual Spyder (2017), directed by A. R. Murugadoss, which marked his Tamil cinema debut, political action drama Bharat Ane Nenu (2018) directed by Koratala Siva and co-starring Kiara Advani, and action drama Maharshi (2019).

His 2020 film Sarileru Neekevvaru had collected Rs. 260 crore in worldwide box office collections, becoming one of the highest-grossing Telugu films of all time. The actor has endorsed brands such as Thums Up, Close-Up and Provogue in the past.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.