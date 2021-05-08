Telugu star Mahesh Babu announces new film

Son of Telugu actor Krishna, Babu had appeared as a child artiste in films such as Needa (1979) Shankharavam (1987), Bazaar Rowdy (1988), Mugguru Kodukulu (1988) and Gudachari 117 (1989). He made his debut as a lead actor in 1999 with the film Raja Kumarudu, directed by K. Raghavendra Rao co-starring Priety Zinta which was a commercial success. Box office failures such as Yuvaraju, Vamsi, Takkari Donga and Bobby followed but his first big breakthrough happened with director Gunasekhar's Okkadu co-starring Bhumika Chawla in 2003, the highest grossing Telugu film of the year, which he built on with another action blockbuster Pokiri three years later.