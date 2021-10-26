Temperature in North India including Delhi and Haryana is likely to come down to 12-13°C by November 1 or 2, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday.

Jammu & Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh may see rain and snowfall, and Delhi is likely to witness cloudy weather on November 2 and 3, IMD's scientist RK Jenamani said.

“This monsoon season, Safdarjung in Delhi recorded the second highest rainfall in the last 121 years. Delhi witnessed a very active monsoon this year," the scientist said while speaking to ANI.

On Monday, the national capital woke up to clear skies and the minimum temperature settled at 16.4 degrees Celsius. The city recorded 28 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours. Today, mercury rose by a few notches in the city, as the minimum temperature settled at 19.2 degrees Celsius.

Temperatures in India are expected to fall to as low as 3 degrees in some northern areas in January and February due to the La Nina pattern, which forms when equatorial trade winds strengthen to bring colder, deep water up from the bottom of the sea.

The southwest monsoon withdrew from the entire country on Monday, making it the seventh-most delayed retreat since 1975, according to the IMD.

“In view of a significant reduction in rainfall activity over most parts of the country, the southwest monsoon has withdrawn from the entire country today (October 25, 2021)," the IMD said in a statement.

“The withdrawal of the southwest monsoon 2021 from the entire country is the seventh-most delayed withdrawal (on or after October 25) during 1975-2021," it said.

The southwest monsoon retreated on or after October 25 five times between 2010 and 2021 – in 2017, 2010, 2016, 2020 and 2021, the IMD data showed.

The southwest monsoon started receding from west Rajasthan and adjoining Gujarat on October 6, making it the second-most delayed withdrawal since 1975.

The withdrawal of the southwest monsoon from northwest India usually begins from September 17.

With agency inputs

