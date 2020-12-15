Temperatures hover below normal at many places in Haryana, Punjab

Amritsar in Punjab recorded a minimum temperature of 8.8 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal

The temperatures on Tuesday hovered below normal limits in Haryana and Punjab, with Hisar reeling under biting cold at 3 degrees Celsius.

The temperatures on Tuesday hovered below normal limits in Haryana and Punjab, with Hisar reeling under biting cold at 3 degrees Celsius.

In Haryana, Hisar's minimum settled six notches below normal while Karnal, too, experienced a cold night at 6 degrees Celsius, down two against normal, according to the Meteorological (MeT) Department here.

In Haryana, Hisar's minimum settled six notches below normal while Karnal, too, experienced a cold night at 6 degrees Celsius, down two against normal, according to the Meteorological (MeT) Department here. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

Narnaul also braved a cold night at 5.4 degrees Celsius, down one notch, while severe cold gripped the town during the day with the maximum temperature settling at 13.2 degrees Celsius, down 10 notches against normal.

Karnal, too, experienced severe chill during the day with the maximum temperature settling at 15.8 degrees Celsius, down six notches against normal.

Ambala's minimum settled at 8.3 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, however, recorded a low of 9.6 degrees Celsius, up three notches against normal limits while the day temperature in the city settled at 17.2 degrees Celsius.

Amritsar in Punjab recorded a minimum temperature of 8.8 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal, but the day temperature plummeted to 14.6 degrees Celsius, seven below normal.

Ludhiana recorded a low of 9.4 degrees Celsius, up three notches while Patiala's minimum settled at 9.1 degrees Celsius, two degrees above normal limits.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.