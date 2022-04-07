This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
A heatwave spell will continue over Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, south Punjab, south Haryana-Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand for the next five days, and over northern parts of Gujarat during the next three days
The northwestern parts of India will see a rise in maximum temperatures by about 2 degrees celsius for the next three days, and no significant changes thereafter, predicted the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday.
Further, it said that no significant change in maximum temperatures is very likely over Gujarat during the next three days and fall by 2-3°C thereafter. The rest of the country will not experience any fall or rise in mercury for the next five days.
However, a heatwave spell will continue over Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, south Punjab, south Haryana-Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand for the next five days, and over northern parts of Gujarat during the next three days.
Heatwave conditions will also prevail in some pockets of Himachal Pradesh during the next five days.
In addition to this, under the influence of strong southwesterly winds from the Bay of Bengal to northeastern states at lower tropospheric levels, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms or lightning is expected over sub-Himalayan West Bengal-Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya for the next five days.
Isolated to scattered rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning will also be seen over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura in the same duration.
The Met department further informed that isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Arunachal Pradesh and sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim from 7 to 10 April; over Assam-Meghalaya during the next five days.
Under the influence of trough over south peninsular India, light isolated to scattered rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning will be seen over Kerala-Mahe, Lakshadweep, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry-Karaikal and Karnataka for the next five days, over Telangana on 7 April and over coastal Andhra Pradesh from 9 to 11 April.
