Temple elephants: Children of lesser Gods

ERNAKULAM : A year ago, an elephant from 30-odd ones brought to 'Angadivela', a temple festival, turned violent in Tattamangalam in the same Palakkad district, where the death of a pregnant elephant from a pineapple booby trapped with firecrackers triggered a national outrage this week. Everybody scrambled to save their lives. A dozen people were injured. But, later, the animal went on to attend other festivals.

Such instances have become a regular in Kerala. A major cultural war, aided by India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, broke out last year when the state's communist government banned Thechikkottukavu Ramachandran, a magnificent tusker and the tallest in India from opening Kerala's biggest temple festival, Thrissur Pooram, as it has been the practise for long years.

The ban put to spotlight the elephant's distraught behaviour— he's killed a dozen people and three other elephants. But Raman, as he is called beloved, is a celebrity with a fan universe on Facebook and Instagram, was too big a celebrity to criticise. A narrative was also spinned on how Hindu customs and traditions are under serious threat from a Communist government.

"One Pulsar bike may get involved in an accident, so will we ban all Pulsar bikes?" federation president P. Sasikumar, who is also a former Jan Sangh member, then argued against taking the wild animal back to where it naturally belongs, the forests. Eventually, the government had to step back and take away the ban.

While the killing of the pregnant elephant has brought to the attention the suffering of wild elephants, the bigger elephant in the room is the painful life of captive elephants, said conservation activists. Mostly kept in temples collectives, known as devaswom, and private ownership, about 750 of them live a tougher life, with their problems more polarised and harder to resolve, they said.

Captive elephants have an exalted place in the life and culture of Kerala— even the official emblem of Kerala government has two saluting elephants— much like elsewhere in India where erstwhile kingdoms or landlords used them as soldiers in wars or forks to lift timber, or worshipped for the symbolism with elephant-headed God, Ganesha.

In Kerala, uniquely, they also came to be used for adding glory to temple festivals, a phenomenon driven more by economics than scripture. Temples were the resting place for elephants between work or war, experts say, and when soldiers and loggers were replaced by people and technology, festivals became a way to finance the animal's high-maintenance costs.

Today, temples in Kerala are one of the largest captive elephant camps in the world. To control the animal, their handlers, known as mahouts, often roughly torture them with ankus, also known as thotti, a pole-like device with pointed hooks made of rough metals, that was banned in 2015.

Trucked across the state for religious festivals to even housewarming events, they now live a paradoxical life— on the one hand, venerated and celebrated for their majestic appearance and ritualistic presence, while on the other, condemned to a chained life without proper food or rest, and subjected brute force, often leading to them turning violent.

"Every case where a captive elephant turns violent can be traced back to the change in their food habits, use of torture to enforce control, or the lack of rest, sleep or water," said S. Guruvayurappan, a project coordinator for Southern India at Wildlife Protection Society of India.

"As a result, nearly all captive elephants are having premature deaths in Kerala. The usual lifespan of an elephant is about 120 years. But if you look in the last few decades, all have died between 40 and 60 years. More than 100 cases of elephant turning violent happen every year, a mere 10% of it only gets registered," he said.

For context, the temple elephant is nothing but a wild animal legally allowed to be held captive for entertainment and religious purposes. Despite being a protected species under Schedule 1 of India's Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, people who had custody of elephants when the law was made were given an exemption from the law, beginning the practise of captive elephants.

"Captivity for elephants, in the law, is argued on the basis that the possession or rituals date back to thousands of years," said Harish Vasudevan, a wildlife activist and advocate at Kerala High Court. "But, the circus in India too has a long history, yet the use of elephants in circuses is banned. Tigers are protected under Wildlife Act and they are not allowed to be kept in private custody. Why this cruelty only for elephants?" he asked.

"In fact," he added, "the state government has the powers to annul this exemption and regulate the possession and control of elephants. But they wouldn't do it because it has become sensitive with the involvement of religion, he said.

The misuse of laws to circumvent legality and gain fresh processions makes the exemption a vicious circle for the animals, said Vasudevan. If the law was applied in its true spirit, the captive elephants would be reducing near to zero by now, but it hasn't, he pointed out.

"Most of the current and newer captive elephants come to Kerala from states like Bihar, because interstate sales and movement of captive elephants are allowed. Let's say an unnamed elephant from Bihar comes to Kerala and is named Prakash. Even if he dies, the name and the registration will then be passed on to a new elephant bought next from Bihar. Thanks to this messy, corrupt system, Prakash never dies."

