Temple elephants: Children of lesser Gods

"Captivity for elephants, in the law, is argued on the basis that the possession or rituals date back to thousands of years," said Harish Vasudevan, a wildlife activist and advocate at Kerala High Court. "But, the circus in India too has a long history, yet the use of elephants in circuses is banned. Tigers are protected under Wildlife Act and they are not allowed to be kept in private custody. Why this cruelty only for elephants?" he asked.