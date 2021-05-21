Temple for 'Corona Devi' comes up in Tamil Nadu

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As the severe second wave of Covid-19 sweeps across the country, not sparing this district too, a Coronadevi temple has come up on the outskirts of the city, thanks to a mutt, seeking divine intervention to put an end to the raging pandemic.

The Kamatchipuri Adheenam has built a temple near Irugur on the outskirts and consecrated an idol, naming it as Goddess Corona Devi.

The 1.5 foot tall black stone idol of was consecrated at the temple in the Mutt premises recently and daily prayers will be held seeking divine intervention to save the people from the deadly disease, for 48 days, sources in the Adheenam said.

It was not for the first time such a temple has come up, as when plague spread across the district taking a heavy toll more than a century ago, an idol of Mariamman was installed and people started offering prayers.

The place turned into a temple and came to be known as "Plague Mariamman Temple".

Only priests and mutt officials will be allowed inside the Corona Devi temple in view of the pandemic and to maintain social distancing norms and the place will be strictly out of bounds for the public, they said.

A Mahayagam, with special poojas, will be organised on the concluding day of prayers, the sources said.

