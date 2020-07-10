Home >News >India >Temple, mosque to be constructed at new Secretariat premises: Telangana CM
Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao (PTI)
Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao (PTI)

Temple, mosque to be constructed at new Secretariat premises: Telangana CM

1 min read . Updated: 10 Jul 2020, 05:43 PM IST ANI

  • 'I came to know that, while demolishing the multi-storied old buildings, the temple and mosque adjacent to them got damaged due to debris falling on them,' says KCR
  • 'We will construct them in a more spacious way even if it means spending of crores of rupees,' says KCR

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has expressed his regret and pain over the inconvenience caused to the temple and mosque in the Secretariat premises due to the demolition work.

"The government has begun to construct a new Secretariat building complex by demolishing the old buildings. I came to know that, while demolishing the multi-storied old buildings, the temple and mosque adjacent to the old buildings were damaged due to fall of the debris on them. I felt sorry about the incident. It should not have happened," Rao said.

"The government's intention is to build a new complex by demolishing the old buildings without causing any damage to the temple or the mosque," the Chief Minister clarified.

He went on to add, "We will construct a temple and mosque at the Secretariat premises in a more spacious way even (if) it means spending of crores of rupees. We will construct the temple and mosque at the government cost and hand them over (to) the people concerned. I will have a meeting with the temple and mosque organisers on this matter very soon. After discussing with them, along with the new Secretariat, places of worship will also be constructed and handed over to the concerned. This is my promise."

Speaking about Telangana's "secular spirit", Rao said, "We will continue the secular spirit come what may. This incident happened unexpectedly. Everyone should understand this properly without prejudice."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
(representative image) (Reuters )

Telangana: Class 12 supplementary exams of over 1.4 lakh students cancelled

1 min read . 09 Jul 2020
(Photo: PTI)

KCR announces 5 cr ex-gratia, job to Colonel Santosh's family

2 min read . 19 Jun 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout