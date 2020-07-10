Temple, mosque to be constructed at new Secretariat premises: Telangana CM

He went on to add, "We will construct a temple and mosque at the Secretariat premises in a more spacious way even (if) it means spending of crores of rupees. We will construct the temple and mosque at the government cost and hand them over (to) the people concerned. I will have a meeting with the temple and mosque organisers on this matter very soon. After discussing with them, along with the new Secretariat, places of worship will also be constructed and handed over to the concerned. This is my promise."