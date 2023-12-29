Temple town Ayodhya under tight security ahead of PM Modi's visit
Ayodhya is under tight security ahead of PM Modi's visit to inaugurate projects worth ₹15,000 crore. High-level security arrangements have been made, including the deployment of ATS, NSG, and other security forces.
Uttar Pradesh: Temple town Ayodhya is all set to come under a tight security blanket ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to inaugurate various projects worth ₹15,000 crore tomorrow, December 30, according to ANI reports.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message