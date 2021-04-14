Temples, mosques announce Covid-19 guidelines in Noida

Meanwhile, as many as 1,684 people were issued challans across Noida and Greater Noida on Tuesday for not wearing face masks in public places, the Gautam Buddh Nagar police said. “As many as 1,684 people who were found without face masks in public places were issued challans and ₹1.68 lakh collected from them in fines," a police spokesperson said. “Action was taken under section 188 (disobeying government order) against 44 people and FIRs were lodged in 14 such cases," the official added.