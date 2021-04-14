Subscribe
Temples, mosques announce Covid-19 guidelines in Noida

Temples, mosques announce Covid-19 guidelines in Noida

Devotees offering prayers on the occasion of Navratri at sanatan Dharm Mandir at Sector 19 in Noida,
1 min read . 06:25 AM IST Staff Writer( with inputs from PTI )

Temples and mosques make announcements using loudspeakers to caution people to follow Covid protocols during Navratri and Ramzan in Noida

Noida: The Gautam Buddh Nagar Police on Tuesday had temples and mosques make announcements using loudspeakers to caution people to follow Covid protocols during Navratri and Ramzan, officials said.

The announcements were made by temple priests and maulvis across Noida and Greater Noida at the request of the district police, they said.

"Amid a surge in cases of coronavirus in the district, the police had reached out to maulvis at various mosques and priests at temples to make clarion calls for the public, asking them to follow COVID-19 protocols and guidelines. It was also announced that people offer Ramzan and Navratri prayers at their homes only," according to a police statement.

Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded four coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, taking the district's toll to 97, official data showed. This is the first time in over four months that the district witnessed more than a single death due to coronavirus in a day. There were 229 new cases and the tally rose to 27,957. The number of active cases climbed to 1,602, the Health Department said.

Meanwhile, as many as 1,684 people were issued challans across Noida and Greater Noida on Tuesday for not wearing face masks in public places, the Gautam Buddh Nagar police said. “As many as 1,684 people who were found without face masks in public places were issued challans and 1.68 lakh collected from them in fines," a police spokesperson said. “Action was taken under section 188 (disobeying government order) against 44 people and FIRs were lodged in 14 such cases," the official added.

