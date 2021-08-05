Poll strategist Prashant Kishor has resigned as principal advisor to Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. He was appointed as principal advisor to Singh in March. In a letter to the Punjab chief minster, Kishor said that he was taking "a temporary break from active role in public life".

"In view of my decision to take a temporary break from active role in public life, I have not been able to take over the responsibilities as your Principal Advisor.

"Since I am yet to decide on my future course of action, I write to request you to kindly relieve me from this responsibility. I take this opportunity to thank you for considering me for this position," he said.

Kishor was appointed to design election campaign for Congress in the upcoming assembly polls in Punjab. In 2017, too, Kishor had managed the Congress' poll campaign. It was he who planned programmes such as "Punjab Da Captain" and "Coffee with Captain" to drum up support for Amarinder Singh, who was leading the Congress.

On March 1, Amarinder Singh announced that Kishor had joined him as his advisor. "Happy to share that @PrashantKishor has joined me as my Principal Advisor. Look forward to working together for the betterment of the people of Punjab!" Singh wrote on Twitter.

In a notification, the General Administration Department had said that Kishor would take a token honorarium of Re 1. The poll strategist's association with the chief minister was to be co-terminus with Singh's tenure.

In March, Kishor had held an interaction with Congress' first-time legislators to get their feedback on various issues including the implementation of poll promises. He had earlier also held meetings with top aides of the Punjab chief minister, administrative secretaries and key officials of various departments.

Kishor had managed then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi's campaign in the 2014 general election. Since then, he has worked with many national and regional leaders including Rahul Gandhi. He also managed TMC's campaign in West Bengal.

