Temporary retention of GST cess in CFI is not diversion, says finance ministry

“Since the final accounts of amounts collected are known only after the end of financial year, normally by the end of June next year after necessary reconciliation, any amount collected over and above the estimate, will remain in CFI temporarily. “After reconciliation, the amount is transferred to the Compensation Fund and from that to the states as per their compensation formula. Such temporary retention of GST cess in CFI pending reconciliation cannot be treated as diversion by any stretch of imagination," clarified the official.