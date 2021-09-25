PM Modi's UNGA speech: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed the 76th session UN General Assembly, where he spoke on a host of issues including extremism, open sea, and effectiveness of the United Nations.

He also spoke on India's vaccine developments and invited global manufacturers to come and make vaccines in India.

PM Modi's address at UNGA - 10 Big Quotes

- The countries who are making use of regressive thinking as a political tool must understand, that terrorism poses an equally big threat for them. The world is facing the increasing threat of recursive thinking and extremism. Under this circumstance, the whole world should make science-based rational and progressive thinking, the basis for progress.

- World must fulfil its duty by providing help to the people in war-torn Afghanistan where women, children and minorities are in need. At this time, the people of Afghanistan, the women and children of Afghanistan, and the minorities of Afghanistan need help. And we must fulfill our duty by providing them with this help.

- Our oceans are also the lifeline of international trade. Oceans are our shared heritage and we must keep in mind that we must only use ocean resources and not abuse them further. The international community must speak in one voice to strengthen a rules-based world order.

- The UN must improve its effectiveness and enhance its reliability if it wants to remain relevant. When the right action is not taken at the right time, then it is time itself that causes the action to fail.

- If the United Nations wants to remain relevant. It will need to improve its effectiveness and enhance its reliability. Today, all kinds of questions have been raised about the UN. We have seen such questions being raised, related to the climate crisis and during the COVID-19 pandemic.

- The pandemic has taught us that global economy needs to be diversified. Our Aatma Nirbhar Bharat campaign is inspired by this spirit. Today, I invite the vaccine manufacturers from the world to make vaccine in India.

- India has developed the world's first DNA vaccine that can be given to everyone above 12 years of age. Another mRNA vaccine is in its late stages of development.

- Scientists in India are also engaged in the development of a nasal vaccine for Corona. Realising its responsibility towards humanity, India has once again started giving vaccines to the needy of the world.

- I represent a country that is proud to be known as the mother of democracy. On 15th of August this year, India entered into the 75th year of its independence. Our diversity is the identity of our strong democracy.

- The strength of our democracy is demonstrated by the fact that a little boy who at one time used to help his father at his tea stall at a railway station is today addressing the United Nations General Assembly for the fourth time as prime minister of India.

