Ten European countries agree to allow Indians vaccinated with Covishield: Govt

NEW DELHI : India on Friday said 10 European countries had agreed to allow Indian travelers inoculated with Serum Institute of India’s Covishield vaccine to enter their territory without facing mandatory quarantine, a person familiar with the development said.

The latest country to be added on to the list was the Netherlands on Friday.

Austria, Germany, Iceland, Greece, Slovenia, Ireland, Spain and Switzerland besides Estonia are the nine countries that had confirmed that they will permit Indians inoculated with Covishield to travel to their countries.

“Our expectation is that Indians who have been vaccinated through our domestic vaccination programme would be treated at par with those vaccinated in the EU and the CoWIN vaccine certificate would be recognized by the EU on a reciprocal basis," Indian foreign ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said.

The comments come a day after the European Union (EU) Digital Covid Certificate framework, to facilitate free movement during the covid pandemic, came into effect on 1 July.

Most travel till now was taking place between countries through “bubbles" ie where two countries – that have brought covid-19 infections under control -- agree to open their borders to each other on a temporary bilateral basis. This is aimed at restarting commercial passenger services when regular international flights are suspended as a result of the pandemic. According to India’s Ministry of Aviation website, these arrangements are “reciprocal in nature, meaning airlines from both countries enjoy similar benefits." The website gives a list of almost 30 countries with which India had such travel bubble arrangements with when the first wave of the pandemic was brought under control. With a brutal second wave hitting the country in April-May, many countries suspended travel from India.

With inoculations picking up – 34o million Indians have been vaccinated so far according to the ministry of health website – New Delhi is hopeful that its vaccinated people will be able to travel without restrictions like those from other countries.

