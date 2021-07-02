Ten European countries agree to allow Indians vaccinated with Covishield: Govt

Most travel till now was taking place between countries through “bubbles" ie where two countries – that have brought covid-19 infections under control -- agree to open their borders to each other on a temporary bilateral basis. This is aimed at restarting commercial passenger services when regular international flights are suspended as a result of the pandemic. According to India’s Ministry of Aviation website, these arrangements are “reciprocal in nature, meaning airlines from both countries enjoy similar benefits." The website gives a list of almost 30 countries with which India had such travel bubble arrangements with when the first wave of the pandemic was brought under control. With a brutal second wave hitting the country in April-May, many countries suspended travel from India.