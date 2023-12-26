Ten key events and trends to watch out for in 2024: Part 1

The year 2023 saw it all: from a new war and devastating turmoil in West Asia, to an averted banking crisis after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Credit Suisse, and artificial intelligence seeing its biggest leap forward in decades with the release of ChatGPT and other generative AI tools.

So what could be in store for 2024? In the latest edition of our annual two-part series, starting today, we present 10 key events to watch out for next year, from elections and technology to sports and healthcare, and more. Look out for the second part on Wednesday.

1. Election fest

As many as 74 countries (possibly a record) will elect national leaders in 2024, as per a count by The Economist (this counts all 27 members of the EU which will elect its Parliament, but not Brazil and Türkiye, whose country-wide votes will be to elect local officials).

The list includes seven of the 10 most populous nations, accounting for over one-third of humanity and world GDP. India’s Narendra Modi will seek a third term, with a chaotic opposition umbrella aiming hard to take on a stronger-than-ever Bharatiya Janata Party.

The entire world will be glued to the US presidential polls in November: Joe Biden, whose tenure has seen two major wars, could again be up against Donald Trump, who touts himself as a foreign policy wizard.

Meanwhile, India will also see seven state-level battles: Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha, Sikkim, Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, Maharashtra, and Jharkhand. Four of them are ruled by the BJP or its allies.

2. GDP: Beyond expectations, again?

Fighting against the fears of a global slowdown and tighter monetary policy, the Indian economy has shown remarkable resilience with a better-than-expected growth rate of 7.7% in the first half of 2023-24. But once again, pundits largely see India growing slower than 7% next year despite fading geopolitical uncertainty.

A key factor that could play out strongly will be the national elections, with the government likely to push schemes and policies that benefit citizens directly in the final lap. This could have a positive short-term impact on growth, as will the heavy capital expenditure being undertaken this year.

In recent instances, India’s GDP has generally fared better in election years than in the preceding year, with 2019-20 being an exception. The question, however, is whether India can move past the comfortable range of 6-7% growth—a feat it needs to achieve, again and again and again, to become a developed country by 2047.

3. Obesity: Magic ahead?

Drug treatments for obesity have had a patchy past, with many attempted cures being banned due to serious side-effects. Bariatric surgery used to be the only way out.

Hence the new class of weight-loss treatments, based on glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) and its iteration semaglutide, such as Novo Nordisk’s Ozempic and WeGovy and Eli Lilly’s Mounjaro, were a landmark breakthrough, promising to cure obesity (which afflicts over a billion people worldwide) with a simple injection. It's not without reason that the Financial Times chose the head of Novo Nordisk as its person of the year.

The new year could see this market evolve further. It’s not clear when Ozempic and WeGovy will be available in India, but increasing demand from affluent Indians with contacts abroad means that domestic pharma companies are rushing to cash in on this golden goose. Dr. Reddy's, Lupin, Zydus, and Sun Pharma are reportedly in the process of developing anti-obesity drugs.

4. AI: The showdown

The “AI spring" got all the more exciting in 2023 as OpenAI's ChatGPT became a household name. There’s no stopping this fast-accelerating boom in 2024.

The launch of other generative AI tools, especially Google's Bard, has already challenged the monopoly of OpenAI in such systems. Both models offer a competitive edge over the other, but ChatGPT has, so far, enjoyed the first mover's advantage.

Bard is more accessible as it is available in 40 languages across 230 countries and territories, while ChatGPT offers services in 188 countries and nine languages. Bard also has better access to updated information. ChatGPT, on the other hand, is more creative and excels at generating customized text such as emails, poems, and business plans for its users.

The coming year could see Google go all-out in this race. It is already in talks to invest hundreds of millions of dollars in Character.AI, a chatbot startup, Reuters reported in November.

5. Cricket: Two World Cups

After a heartbreaking defeat in the final match of the men’s cricket world cup this year, India has a rare chance to bring not one, but two cups home in 2024.

Both the men’s and women’s tournaments, in the Twenty20 format, are lined up—the former from 4 to 30 June in the US and West Indies, and the latter some time in September and October in Bangladesh.

Both Indian teams will want to end a trophy drought: the men haven’t won a T20 World Cup since the famous first edition in 2007, and the women’s team is yet to lift the cup.

However, the women’s team has been more consistent, making it to the semifinals or beyond five out of eight times, against four out of eight for the men. India men are the top-ranked T20 team, and the women are third behind Australia and England. With world-class players in their squads, both will be strong contenders.