Delhi rape case: Ten yrs on, 30% of Nirbhaya Fund remain unutilised; here's why

Delhi rape case: Ten yrs on, 30% of Nirbhaya Fund remain unutilised; here's why2 min read . 08:39 AM IST
From its inception till 2021-22, the total allocation under the fund has been over ₹6,000 crore, of which ₹4,200 crore has been utilised
From its inception till 2021-22, the total allocation under the fund has been over ₹6,000 crore, of which ₹4,200 crore has been utilised
About 30 percent of the ₹6,000 crore 'Nirbhaya Fund' which was set up after the gang-rape of a paramedical student in 2012 remains unutilised, news agency PTI has reported.
About 30 percent of the ₹6,000 crore 'Nirbhaya Fund' which was set up after the gang-rape of a paramedical student in 2012 remains unutilised, news agency PTI has reported.
From its inception till 2021-22, the total allocation under the fund has been over ₹6,000 crore, of which ₹4,200 crore has been utilised.
From its inception till 2021-22, the total allocation under the fund has been over ₹6,000 crore, of which ₹4,200 crore has been utilised.
The 23-year-old paramedic student was gang raped in a moving bus on the intervening night of 16-17 December in Delhi by six people. She died in a Singapore hospital days later. The incident had shook the world.
The 23-year-old paramedic student was gang raped in a moving bus on the intervening night of 16-17 December in Delhi by six people. She died in a Singapore hospital days later. The incident had shook the world.
After the incident, a dedicated fund called 'Nirbhaya Fund' was established for implementation of initiatives aimed at enhancing the safety and security of women in the country.
After the incident, a dedicated fund called 'Nirbhaya Fund' was established for implementation of initiatives aimed at enhancing the safety and security of women in the country.
A senior official told PTI that approximately 70 percent of the fund has been reported to be utilised.
A senior official told PTI that approximately 70 percent of the fund has been reported to be utilised.
An Empowered Committee (EC) of officers constituted under Nirbhaya Framework appraises and recommends the proposals for funding under the fund in conjunction with the concerned ministries/departments/implementing agencies.
An Empowered Committee (EC) of officers constituted under Nirbhaya Framework appraises and recommends the proposals for funding under the fund in conjunction with the concerned ministries/departments/implementing agencies.
Funds used till now
Funds used till now
As per PTI report, in Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Delhi, around ₹305 crore, ₹304 crore and ₹413 crore respectively was utilised till now, out of the total funds that were released to them.
As per PTI report, in Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Delhi, around ₹305 crore, ₹304 crore and ₹413 crore respectively was utilised till now, out of the total funds that were released to them.
In Telangana ₹200 crore, Madhya Pradesh ₹94 crore, and Maharashtra ₹254 crore were utilised till 2021-22.
In Telangana ₹200 crore, Madhya Pradesh ₹94 crore, and Maharashtra ₹254 crore were utilised till 2021-22.
The money under the fund has been utilised for establishing one stop centres, making safety devices, setting up fast-track courts and to procure forensic kits for sexual assault cases among others.
The money under the fund has been utilised for establishing one stop centres, making safety devices, setting up fast-track courts and to procure forensic kits for sexual assault cases among others.
Reason for the unutilised funds
Reason for the unutilised funds
When asked why the 30 percent of the fund remains unutilised, the official told PTI that said various factors such as time taken in getting required approvals from competent authorities, procedure to be followed for award of contract, disruptions due to unforeseen reasons such as one created by Covid are the main reasons for the delay.
When asked why the 30 percent of the fund remains unutilised, the official told PTI that said various factors such as time taken in getting required approvals from competent authorities, procedure to be followed for award of contract, disruptions due to unforeseen reasons such as one created by Covid are the main reasons for the delay.
The 2012 gangrape and murder case of 'Nirbhaya' concluded with the hanging of four convicts last year. Of the six accused, Ram Singh allegedly committed suicide at the Tihar Jail. One of them a juvenile was convicted by a juvenile justice board.
The 2012 gangrape and murder case of 'Nirbhaya' concluded with the hanging of four convicts last year. Of the six accused, Ram Singh allegedly committed suicide at the Tihar Jail. One of them a juvenile was convicted by a juvenile justice board.
Women rights activist Ranjana Kumari said the "under-utilisation of the fund shows that there is no commitment for women security in the government. There is mismanagement of the fund and that is why it has not been utilised till now, she said.
Women rights activist Ranjana Kumari said the "under-utilisation of the fund shows that there is no commitment for women security in the government. There is mismanagement of the fund and that is why it has not been utilised till now, she said.
Activist Yogita Bhayana said, "It has been 10 years and things are going from bad to worse and women safety is a far-fetched dream and we need to work towards it".
Activist Yogita Bhayana said, "It has been 10 years and things are going from bad to worse and women safety is a far-fetched dream and we need to work towards it".
(With inputs from PTI)
(With inputs from PTI)