Twitter has had another peak Bengaluru moment and this sarcastic take on Karnataka's capital city is sure to tickle your funny bone. If ever one ventured into renting a property in the metro cities like Mumbai, Delhi they have faced the harsh reality of a humongous ‘security deposit’.

Bengaluru, which has emerged as the silicon valley of India, is no stranger to excess security deposit for rents.

One such quirky and hilarious post on micro-blogging site twitter emerged which shows a print advertisement to sell off a kidney in order to pay for security deposit.

The poster stuck to a pole reads, “Left kidney on sale. Need money to fund the security deposit amount landlords are asking for".

The advertisement further continues where the person writes, that they are kidding and are just looking for house on rent in Bengaluru's Indiranagar area.

It read, “Just Kidding, but I need a house in Indiranagar. Scan the code for profile." A QR code was also seen on the poster which is said to be the profile of the advertiser for the sake of landlords.

I doubt the kidney would be enough to fund the deposit these days 🫠 — Rocket Health 🚀 (@rockethealthIN) February 26, 2023

The post brings back debates of soaring rent across cities.

The average monthly rentals for standard 1,000 square feet area two-bedroom flats have risen by up to 23% between 2019 and 2022 across seven major cities, according to real estate consultant Anarock.

Bengaluru’s Whitefield recorded approximately 18% average rental growth – from ₹19,000/month in 2019 to ₹22,500/month in 2022.

Netizens applauded the sarcastic poster and wrote, “I 100% would do this too and gotta resort to marketing tactics".

Some also shared how they chose to buy a sedan car and pay for the long commute, “While on house hunt landlord got offended on rejection. Because i said that I'm not interested in making you rich. Instead, will opt for Honda City and pay EMI for long commute."

The poster has escalated the discussion on soaring rents and deposits in Bengaluru which has become a home for people from parts of the country and the world. A user named Anita Rane lauded the move and wrote, “I 100% would do this too and gotta resort to marketing tactics"