Tenant posts ‘kidney for sale to fund security deposit', netizens ask 'is this peak Bengaluru?'
- The poster stuck to a pole reads, 'Left kidney on sale. Need money to fund the security deposit amount landlords are asking for'
Twitter has had another peak Bengaluru moment and this sarcastic take on Karnataka's capital city is sure to tickle your funny bone. If ever one ventured into renting a property in the metro cities like Mumbai, Delhi they have faced the harsh reality of a humongous ‘security deposit’.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×