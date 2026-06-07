Tenants arrested for Delhi University Professor's murder, police say suspects wanted her property

Delhi Police have arrested a married couple in connection with the killing of Delhi University assistant professor Dr. Debosmita Paul in East Delhi, with investigators suspecting a long-running property dispute as the motive behind the crime.

According to reports, the accused, who were acquainted with the victim, were apprehended in West Bengal. Police said the couple had brought a child along at the time of the murder and allegedly left the child outside the professor's apartment before entering and carrying out the attack.

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Investigators believe the dispute was linked to a property in West Bengal owned by the victim’s maternal grandfather. The accused reportedly wanted to buy the property, but Paul had refused to sell it, leading to tensions between the two sides.

Dr. Debosmita Paul, 42, who taught at a Delhi University college, was found dead inside her apartment in Vasundhara Enclave on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Rajeev Kumar said initial findings suggest that the murder took place sometime on Wednesday.

Police were informed about the incident around 2.35 pm on Thursday after the victim’s sister, Devarati Paul, 49, contacted authorities. She told police that she had been unable to reach her sister despite making repeated phone calls. The apartment had remained locked from the outside since morning, raising concerns.

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Suspecting foul play, Devarati forced open the door and discovered her sister’s body inside the flat.

During the preliminary investigation, police found injury marks on the victim’s head, indicating that she may have been struck with a heavy object.

The body has been sent to LBS Hospital and preserved for a post-mortem examination.

A case has been registered under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which deals with murder, at the New Ashok Nagar police station. Multiple police teams were subsequently deployed to investigate the case.

Officials said there were no signs of forced entry or any ransacking inside the apartment, strengthening the suspicion that the attackers were familiar to the victim.

Sources cited by PTI said CCTV footage from the housing complex captured two masked individuals arriving in a cab and entering the building through the staircase rather than using the lift.

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The suspects were carrying a bag and reportedly stayed inside the building for nearly 30 minutes before leaving in the same cab.

Police later traced the vehicle and questioned its driver as part of the investigation.

Investigators estimate that the murder occurred between 1 pm and 6 pm on Wednesday. Paul is believed to have spoken with her mother around 1 pm. However, when her domestic help arrived at approximately 6 pm and knocked repeatedly, there was no response from inside the flat.

As part of the probe, police scrutinised CCTV footage and tracked the movements of nearly 200 individuals who entered or exited the residential complex during the relevant period before identifying the suspects.

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