Radhika Yadav murder case: From father's ‘kanya vadh’ confession to friend's ‘orthodox' charge | What we know so far

Radhika Yadav murder case: Deepak Yadav , who allegedly shot his daughter Radhika Yadav dead at point-blank range, was sent to 14-days judicial custody by a Gurugram court on Saturday.

While the cops say that the 25-year-old tennis player was shot dead by her father, allegedly over a disagreement regarding her tennis academy in Sector 57 in Gurugram, reports of an Instagram reel and a music video being at the core of the conflict have also surfaced.