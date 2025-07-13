Radhika Yadav murder case: From father's ‘kanya vadh’ confession to friend's ‘orthodox' charge | What we know so far

Radhika Yadav murder case: While the cops say that the 25-year-old tennis player was shot dead by her father, allegedly over a disagreement regarding her tennis academy in Sector 57 in Gurugram, reports of an Instagram reel and a music video being at the core of the conflict have also surfaced.

Published13 Jul 2025, 03:57 PM IST
Radhika Yadav murder case: A team from Sector-56 police station produced Radhika Yadav's father Deepak Yadav in the district court on Saturday. Deepak was sent to 14-day judicial custody by the Gurugram court. (HT)

Radhika Yadav murder case: Deepak Yadav, who allegedly shot his daughter Radhika Yadav dead at point-blank range, was sent to 14-days judicial custody by a Gurugram court on Saturday. 

While the cops say that the 25-year-old tennis player was shot dead by her father, allegedly over a disagreement regarding her tennis academy in Sector 57 in Gurugram, reports of an Instagram reel and a music video being at the core of the conflict have also surfaced.  

Here's what we know so far: Top 10 Points

  1. In a new revelation in Radhika's murder case, her uncle said on Sunday that accused Deepak Yadav had confessed to him about killing his daughter and said he should be hanged, a PTI report said. 

    "Deepak's family was well off. Deepak had realised his mistake and there can be no greater punishment for someone than repentance. The whole family is in shock. Radhika also wanted to work in the advertising industry and become a model. She had composed a song and everyone in the family was happy about it," her uncle said.

    He said the accused loved his daughter very much and had not only spent crores of rupees on her career, but had also devoted all his time to her.
  2. A WhatsApp chat of Radhika Yadav and her coach, Ajay Yadav, has surfaced, in which the former purportedly talked about leaving the house at any cost and also discussed going abroad. This has led to the speculation of a dispute between the tennis player and her father but police have clarified that this angle is not being probed, the report added.
  3. An assistant commissioner of police-rank officer said after Radhika suffered a shoulder injury about a year ago, she thought of changing her career path. First she decided to become a social-media influencer and later, started training budding tennis players. She had also made it clear to her father that she would not do anything that would defame him in the society, the officer added.

    "Radhika started coaching other players but her father did not like it. Radhika's father, Deepak, was worried about what people would say if his daughter earned money through coaching and killed his daughter out of frustration," PTI quoted the officer as saying.
  4. The Gurugram Police said on Saturday that the former state-level tennis player did not have her own academy and instead, used to train young players by booking tennis courts at different places, which her father had objected to.

    "Radhika did not have her own academy. She used to train aspirants by booking tennis courts at different places. Deepak had asked her several times to stop the training sessions, but she had refused. That was the main tussle between the father and the daughter," an investigating officer said on Saturday.
  5. There have been claims that the accused was not happy with his daughter's social-media presence and her desire to become an influencer. Many people have claimed that a music video she featured in alongside an independent artiste had led her father to kill her, PTI reported.

    "The video was uploaded in 2023. It has no connection with the killing. The accused has repeatedly said that he did not want his daughter to earn through training other players," Inspector Vinod Kumar from the Sector 56 police station said.
  6. Radhika's ‘best friend’ Himaanshika Singh Rajput claimed in a video that Radhika's parents were always under "societal pressure." She also called them "orthodox" and said they shamed Radhika for wearing shorts.

    Himaanshika, who claimed to be Radhika's best friend, posted two videos on Instagram on Saturday, days after the tennis player was shot dead by her father at their Gurugram residence.
  7. Inam-ul-Haq, co-actor of the late tennis player Radhika Yadav in a music video, has said that he had no connection to her murder and had not been in touch with her after the video shoot.

    Speaking to ANI, Haq said he met Radhika during the Tennis Premier League in Delhi, and later worked with her on a music video.
  8. It was the same music video that the police earlier had said might have caused tensions at home, and confirmed that this aspect will also be probed. Haq had said that on the music video set, Radhika had “mentioned that her father liked the song, which means she took permission from her father also.” He said Radhika was accompanied by her mother during the shooting of the music video.
  9. Police on Friday said they were investigating all possible angles in the murder, including what her mother was doing when the incident occurred. According to an FIR registered based on the complaint of the deceased's uncle, Kuldeep Yadav, Radhika's mother, Manju Yadav, was present on the first floor of the house when the shooting took place.
  10. Radhika Yadav was cremated in Haryana's Gurugram on Friday. During the postmortem examination, a team of doctors confirmed multiple gunshot wounds. "The postmortem of the deceased tennis player is completed. Four bullets were taken out from Radhika Yadav's body," Dr Deepak Mathur, who was part of the medical team, told ANI.

