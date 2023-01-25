Tension in Jamia campus over BBC documentary screening, 4 detained2 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 03:53 PM IST
The SFI's Jamia unit has issued a poster informing the documentary will be screened at 6 pm at the MCRC lawn gate no 8.
The Students's Federation of India (SFI)has announced that they will screen the controversial documentary series by British Broadcasting Corportaion (BBC) on Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi and the 2002 Gujarat Riots at the Jamia Milia Ismalia Campus at 6pm today, 25 January.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×