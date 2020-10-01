NEW DELHI : In yet another incident of unprovoked firing by Pakistani forces at the India-Pak border along the Line of Control in the disputed region of Kashmir, three Indian soldiers were reportedly killed on Thursday.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the Indian Army spokesman said that the neighbouring Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation along the Line of Control in Keran and Machhal Sectors of Kupwara district today afternoon by firing artillery guns, mortars and other weapons.

“Befitting response is being given," HT quoted the Army as saying.

The ceasefire violation started on Wednesday night as Pakistan launched unprovoked firing in the Mankote and Krishna Ghati sectors, according to reports.

Two Indian soldiers killed in Pak firing

Rajesh Kalia, as quoted in several reports, said Pakistan had opened fire without provocation in the Nowgam sector early on Thursday, killing two Indian soldiers and wounding four.

Another Indian soldier was killed in overnight firing by Pakistani troops in the Poonch sector, Kalia said, adding: "Our troops responded strongly to the enemy fire."

Firing frequently erupts along the LoC, the ceasefire line in Kashmir, which both the nuclear-armed countries claim in full.

Pakistan's Foreign Office said in a statement that it had summoned a senior Indian diplomat in Islamabad on Thursday to protest against ceasefire violations by Indian forces along the LoC a day earlier, in which a 65-year-old civilian in the Jandrot sector had been wounded.

The statement said India had committed 2,404 ceasefire violations this year, resulting in 19 deaths and injuries to 192 civilians.

India says Pakistani troops often open fire to help militants sneak into India's side of Kashmir to join a decades-long armed revolt there. Pakistan says it gives only moral and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri people fighting for self-determination.

India is separately locked in a serious military face-off with China along the border that those two countries dispute.

With agency inputs

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via