Tensions simmer as China accuses India of illegally crossing LAC

Tensions mounted since May when India discovered intrusions by China’s People’s Liberation Army at multiple locations in Ladakh in violation of pacts signed since 1993. A violent clash between troops, the first in 45 years, led to the death of 20 Indian soldiers and an unspecified number of Chinese personnel on 15 June in Galwan. Another flare-up happened recently when India said Chinese troops fired shots after Indian soldiers took vantage positions on five strategic mountains within the Indian side of the LAC on 29-30 August. In his comments, Sun said that Jaishankar and Wang had agreed that the two countries must “ease tensions, maintain peace and tranquillity in the border areas, continue diplomatic communication and expedite work to conclude new confidence-building measures."