Tentative date for demolition of Noida twin towers moved to Aug 21

According to the Noida Authority statement, to ensure compliance with the orders of the Supreme Court, the date August 21 was fixed for the demolition, taking a grace period of one week. Thereby, in any unavoidable circumstances, the demolition must be completed by August 28, 2022.
The demolition of Supertech's illegal twin towers will be sooner than expected. The tentative date for the demolition of the Noida twin towers has been moved to August 21. Earlier, the Supreme Court had scheduled August 28 as the demolition date for the twin towers.
Noida Authority's CEO Ritu Maheshwari told PTI, "The tentative date for demolition has been moved to August 21 now. The time limit extension granted by the honorable Supreme Court is till August 28. The decision has been taken in order to create a buffer period so that the work is completed in any case by August 28."
Maheshwari said, the private agency, Edifice Engineering, engaged for the demolition work by Supertech on Tuesday made a presentation to the Noida Authority about the work progress and its preparation.
Further, the senior IAS officer revealed that the company said they are on track for the job. It said it has on its own taken a buffer period of 12 days from the actual date of demolition (August 28). They will be ready 12 days in advance. So it has been decided to shift the demolition date by one week to August 21.
A meeting was chaired by Maheshwari to discuss the status of compliance with the court orders with the described conditions and the problems arising out of the demolition. Apart from Noida Authority, officials of the police department, fire department, Pollution Control Board, Central Building Research Institute (CBRI), Edifice Engineering, and Supertech group also attended the meeting.
The authority has asked the demolition agency to provide information on the areas falling within the radius of 50 metres of the twin towers. The details are asked to be made available on both the RWAs.
Also, the statement directs Edifice Engineering to provide a pre-demolition structural audit of this 5-metre radius area to the CBRI by June 30. Meanwhile, the company should also make a plan for the scientific disposal of construction and demolition waste available to the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board.
