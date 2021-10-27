Tenth of India’s coal-fuelled power projects still vulnerable to outage: Crisil

India’s daily electricity consumption has crossed 4 billion units , resulting in a 18% spike in coal consumption during August-September 2021 compared with the corresponding period in 2019. Fuel stocks at India’s power plants had depleted to 7.3 mt on 7 and 8 October. In 2018-19, the fuel stocks had also fallen to 10.1 mt at power projects. The daily coal offtake from CIL mines is expected to be ramped up as there more workers are available at the coal fields after Durga Puja.

