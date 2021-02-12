Tepid IIP, moderate CPI may allow RBI for a prolonged rate pause

India ’s factory output returned to growth territory in December after contracting in the preceding month, while retail inflation eased to a 16 month low in January, signaling the central bank may continue to maintain its accommodative monetary policy stance to support strong revival in Asia’s third largest economy.

Data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) showed the index of industrial production grew 1% in December against 1.9% contraction registered in November, as manufacturing output and electricity generation grew at 1.6% and 5.1% respectively while mining production contracted 4.8%.

Among use-based industries, consumer durables registered robust growth of 4.6% in December while fast moving consumer goods grew 2% during the month.

However, during the first nine months of FY21 (April-December), IIP contracted 13.5% and may end in a high single negative number if this positive growth is sustained. “It must be remembered that Jan-March will not have a demand bias and there can be tapering of consumer demand. However, the attempt of meet yearend targets will help to an extent to keep production in the positive zone," Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Care Ratings said.

Aditi Nayar, principal economist at ICRA Ltd said the available indicators for January portray a decidedly mixed trend, with upticks in areas like exports being juxtaposed with a dip in the growth of auto output. “We expect the pace of industrial growth to inch up in January 2021, from the lacklustre 1% displayed in December 2020," she added.

The Economic Survey FY21 has projected the economy to grow at 11% in FY22 while the International Monetary Fund pegs India’s growth at 11.5% for the same financial year. The Indian economy is officially projected to contract by a record 7.7% in FY21 for the first time in 41 years with National Statistical Organisation assuming 0.6% growth in the second half (October-March) of FY21.

The Reserve Bank of India in its latest monetary policy statement said the outlook on growth has improved significantly, with positive growth impulses becoming more broad-based, and the rollout of the vaccination programme in the country auguring well for the end of the pandemic. “Rural demand is likely to remain resilient on good prospects of agriculture. Urban demand and demand for contact-intensive services is expected to strengthen with the substantial fall in covid-19 cases and the spread of vaccination. Consumer confidence is reviving and business expectations of manufacturing, services and infrastructure remain upbeat," it added.

Data separately released by NSO showed food inflation easing to a 20 month low at 1.89% as vegetable prices dipped by 15.84% during the month. During the month, retail inflation in rural and urban India stood at 3.23% and 5.06% respectively.

RBI in its latest monetary policy argued that dip in inflation could be shortlived with increased pass-through to output prices as demand normalises with firms regaining pricing power. It marginally raised the inflation forecast to 5-5.2% from 4.6-5.2% for the first half of the next fiscal year, but it drew comfort from slower food inflation, especially prices of vegetables which have moderated substantially.

Nayar said unless a cut in indirect taxes on fuels results in a sharp softening of the inflation trajectory, she expects the rate cut cycle to have ended. “If the pace of growth in March quarter of FY21 exceeds the prevailing tepid expectations, the stance may be revised to neutral in the June monetary policy committee (MPC) review. However, we anticipate that the MPC will err on the side of caution, and change the stance of monetary policy to neutral, in the August review or later, only after there is greater confidence related to the economic revival," she added.

