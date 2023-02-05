Telangana Chief Minister and the President of the Bharath Rashtra Sanithi (BRS) party, K Chandrasekhar Rao, addressed his first rally outside of Telangana in Nanded, Maharashtra on Sunday. The leader, commonly known as KCR, spoke about his party's plans for a farmers' government and criticized the Modi government and the Congress-BJP alliance.

KCR stated that it is time for a farmers' government and that the public has only lost in every election. He said, "That's why BRS' slogan is Ab ki baar kisan sarkar."

He said, the total policy of the BRS party is being framed with the guidance of experts from all fields, including 50-60 retired IAS officers. KCR also announced that he will present the party's ideas in the form of a document soon and that his next press meet will be in Delhi.

"Chhatrapati Shivaji's legacy holds great significance," Rao said. He announced that the party will take a pledge at Shivneri, the birthplace of the legendary Maratha ruler, to establish a government committed to the welfare of farmers across the country.

Regarding the Congress and the BJP, KCR said, "These two parties are responsible for whatever we are suffering from. Congress and the BJP are the same. Same bhashanbaji. Tera Ambani toh mera Adani."

KCR's daughter and MLC, Kavitha, was also present at the rally.

KCR criticized the Modi government's "Make in India" scheme, calling it a "joke in India." He said, "If Make in India had worked then there would not have been China bazaars in every town and village across the country... Where has the Make-in-India gone? Why are there China baazars everywhere instead of Bharat baazars?"

The leader also spoke about the ongoing water disputes between states in the country. KCR said, "Everywhere two states are fighting for river water -- Punjab-Haryana over Sutlej, Odisha-Chhattisgarh over Mahanadi, Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh over Godavari, Karnataka-Tamil Nadu over Cauvery. Why? There is enough water in the country."

"Our plan is to implement the Telangana government's flagship schemes 'Dalit Bandhu' and 'Rythu Bandhu' throughout the country if BRS comes to power," he said. "Dalit Bandhu provides a grant of ₹10 lakh to each household and aims to benefit 25 lakh households per year, while Rythu Bandhu is aimed at the welfare of farmers."

"We recently formed the BRS party and are receiving support from all over the country," he added. "After evaluating the situation in the country, we made the decision to work at the national level."

KCR's rally in Nanded marked his party's entry into the national political arena, and he made it clear that the BRS is ready to challenge the Modi government and the Congress.

(With inputs from PTI)