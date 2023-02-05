'Tera Ambani toh mera Adani': KCR taunts BJP, Congress in first rally outside Telangana
In his first rally outside Telangana after K Chandrasekhar Rao's party went national and became the Bharath Rashtra Sanithi from Telangana Rashtra Sanithi
Telangana Chief Minister and the President of the Bharath Rashtra Sanithi (BRS) party, K Chandrasekhar Rao, addressed his first rally outside of Telangana in Nanded, Maharashtra on Sunday. The leader, commonly known as KCR, spoke about his party's plans for a farmers' government and criticized the Modi government and the Congress-BJP alliance.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×