Bengaluru news: A viral video showed an auto-driver engaging in a heated argument with a woman. “Tera baap deta hai kya gas...,” he told the woman. A few seconds later, he tried to snatch the woman's phone and allegedly slapped the woman.

An auto-driver in Bengaluru was apprehended after he allegedly "assaulted" a woman who had cancelled a ride at the last moment. In a series of posts on X on September 4, the woman alleged that she "faced severe harassment and was physically assaulted by your auto driver in Bangalore after a simple ride cancellation." She also recorded a video of the incident and posted on social media. The video went viral in no time. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The auto driver purportedly worked for Ola cab services. In the viral video, he could be seen engaging in a heated argument with the woman. "Tera baap deta hai kya gas...[Does you father provide me the gas for the auto]" he told the woman. A few seconds later, he tried to snatch the woman's phone and allegedly slapped the woman.

Woman explains what had exactly happened The woman said in a post on X, "Yesterday in Bangalore, my friend & I booked two autos on Ola due to peak hours. I arrived first, so she canceled hers. The other auto driver followed us, furious. Despite explaining the situation, he started shouting and hurling abuses." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The driver went on to verbally assault us, questioning whether the auto belonged to my father and making derogatory comments. I began recording, which enraged him further. When I mentioned reporting him, he challenged me, showing no fear of consequences," the woman claimed.

She said our only fault was booking two autos to ensure my friend didn’t miss her class. "In Bangalore, autos often cancel rides or demand extra money. The argument could have been tolerated, but the driver's threats and assault crossed a line," she said.

"Things escalated when he tried to snatch my phone. I resisted, and he slapped me in front of my auto driver, who did nothing, and bystanders who remained passive. Despite this, he continued his threats, saying he’d beat me with his slippers too," she added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The woman said she "never felt this unsafe in Bangalore". She demanded Ola to must take immediate and strict action. "I’ll be attaching videos and the receipt of the ride as proof. I also have my auto driver’s number as a witness if needed," she said.

"Thankfully, my driver managed to get us away, but Ola’s response has been disappointing. After reporting the incident via the app, we received only an automated reply. Attempts to reach their support line failed, leaving us frustrated and helpless," the woman said.

She later filed an FIR against the auto-driver. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Police take action Following the incident, the West Bengaluru DCP apprehended the auto driver. "The Auto Driver has been apprehended by Magadi Road Police. Action is being initiated for the offence committed as per law," police said in a post on X on September 5.

The woman thanked the Bengaluru Police "for taking immediate action and connecting me to the local police station". "Thanks you @DCPWestBCP for looking into the matter personally," she said.