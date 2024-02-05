TERI to launch green-shipping portal, policy briefs for sustainable, climate-resilient practices
At the World Sustainable Development Summit to be held in New Delhi this week, TERI is also expected to sign a memorandum of understanding with UK consultancy Cenergist for technology transfers to strengthen India’s initiative for the International Solar Alliance.
During the World Sustainable Development Summit in New Delhi this week, The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) will launch a green-shipping portal to track practices by ports across the country and collate all information available at national and international levels for ports and shipping practices.