TERI's Ajay Mathur elected ISA chief

“I am deeply honoured by the faith reposed in me by the ISA Assembly," Mathur said during the organization's special assembly. “In my first hundred days, I would like us to initiate an assessment of solarisation opportunities in our member countries, including what do we do now and what do we do as the next step, and to identify the institutional and business models that can help implement these goals. At the same time, we would work with partners to enable the financing of the solarisation initiatives that we would like to take up now and finalize the first such financing partnerships in my first hundred days," Mathur said, according to the ISA statement.

