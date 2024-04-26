‘Terrible disappointment’: TMC MP as Supreme Court rejects plea to revert to paper ballot voting
Supreme Court of India on Friday rejected the pleas seeking complete cross-verification of votes cast using EVMs with a Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT). Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Jawhar Sircar has called the decision, a “Terrible disappointment". Sircar on the X platform wrote, “Election Commission has sunk in public esteem in last 8-10 years with three of Modi-bhakts as Chief ECs. Heavens would not fall if 100% tally is done!"