Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has once again ‘praised’ Prime Minister Narendra Modi government. And this time he has acknowledged the Co-WIN platform which is used in India's vaccination drive. Whether booking a slot for yourself or your family members or downloading your vaccination certificate, this platform is a one-stop for everyone.

This is not the first time that the Congress MP has praised Modi govt's efforts.

"I’ve always acknowledged & praised the Government when it merits it. As a critic of #Cowin, let me say they’ve done something terrific. Send a@WhatsApp message “download certificate" to 90131 51515, receive OTP & get your vaccination certificate back by @WhatsApp. Simple&fast!," Shashi Tharoor said in a tweet.

CoWIN, the country's Covid-19 vaccination platform, also allows international travellers to link their vaccination certificates to passports. Not only this, if there is some discrepancy in your personal data, you can edit that too also on CoWIN.

How to edit personal details:

(1) Go to cowin.gov.in and log in.

(2) Select "Raise an issue."

(3) Click on "Correction in certificate' and from the drop-down menu, select the person whose details you want o change.

(4) Click on all the options where corrections are to be made and edit the details.

(5) Click on "Submit.

