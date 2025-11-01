Terrifying footage shows stampede at Andhra temple during Ekadashi rituals, 7 killed

At least seven people were killed and several others injured after a stampede broke out at the Venkateswara Swami Temple in Kasibugga on Saturday morning, turning a day of worship into tragedy.

According to preliminary reports, the incident occurred as large crowds gathered at the temple during morning rituals. Local authorities and rescue teams rushed to the site to assist devotees and move the injured to nearby hospitals.

The stampede took place around 11.30 am, according to Kasibugga sub-division in-charge DSP Lakshman Rao. Officials said thousands of devotees had gathered at the Venkateswara Swami Temple to observe Ekadashi, one of Hinduism’s most sacred days, marked by fasting and prayers to Lord Vishnu.

Police said the situation spiralled out of control as the crowd swelled beyond capacity, triggering a stampede near the temple premises. “Several people collapsed as devotees surged forward all at once,” an official said.

Officials said the exact cause of the stampede is being investigated, while efforts are underway to identify the victims. Visuals from the temple complex showed chaos as devotees tried to help those trapped in the crowd.

The state government has expressed condolences to the families of the victims and announced that compensation will be provided to those affected.

Reacting to the incident, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, in a post on X said, “The stampede at Kasibugga Venkateswara temple in Srikakulam district anguished me. It is very sad that devotees have died in this unfortunate incident. I convey my deepest sympathies to the families of the victims.”

