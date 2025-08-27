Terrifying visuals show Jammu's Tawi bridge crumbling after severe rains; car hanging, bike tumbling: Video

Following relentless rainfall in Jammu, the water level of the Tawi River has surged, leading to damage on the Fourth Tawi Bridge at Bhagwati Nagar. Several vehicles remain stranded on the affected section of the bridge.

Advertisement

Watch videos here:

Advertisement

Advertisement

The National Disaster Response Force deployed boats in the GGM Science College area to rescue stranded students and several families in adjoining areas of Jammu city.

"A large number of people have been evacuated … along flooded river banks and inundated low-lying belts in Jammu and Samba districts. The figure is in hundreds," an official told PTI.

According to reports, 20 to 30 low-lying localities and several areas in Jammu and Samba have been inundated by flash floods triggered by heavy rain, which has been on for the past 30 hours.

Most of the people were rescued from Peerkho, Gujjar Nagar, R S Pura, Nikki Tawi, Beli Charan, Gurkhanagar, Qasim Nagar, Rajiv Nagar, Sher-e-Kashmir University, Akhnoor and Pargwal, and banks of the swollen Tawi river in Jammu district, the official said.

Advertisement

The Northern Railways cancelled 22 trains scheduled for today, halting at or departing from Jammu and Katra railway stations, and short-terminated 27 trains in the division.

Heavy rain lashing the Jammu region has disrupted rail traffic.

"Twenty-seven trains have been short-terminated on Tuesday. This has been done in view of the prevailing weather conditions in the region," Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Northern Railway, Jammu Division, said.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Jammu Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar said,“Those residing in the low-lying and affected areas were evacuated with the help of District Administration, J&K Police, Indian Army, NDRF, SDRF and others. There have been no casualties so far. Following the SOS calls by stranded people, they were evacuated.”

He told reporters that several regions in the region, including Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Udhampur, Doda and Kishtwar districts, had witnessed heavy rain.

Those residing in the low-lying and affected areas were evacuated with the help of District Administration, J&K Police, Indian Army, NDRF, SDRF and others.

"Tawi River, Chenab River, Basantar River and Ravi River are flowing above the alert level," he said.

(With inputs from agencies)