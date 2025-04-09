Terrifying visuals show moments before the Jet Set nightclub roof collapsed in Dominican Republic, killing 79 | Watch

Terrifying video footage captured just moments before the roof of the Jet Set nightclub collapsed in the Dominican Republic's capital, Santo Domingo, reveals a lively scene, dancers performing on stage and an enthusiastic crowd cheering just before the structure gave way. In an instant, chaos erupted as the roof caved in, burying dozens under tons of concrete and rubble.

The collapse, which occurred early Tuesday during a packed merengue concert, killed 79 people and injured 155, according to Reuters.

Rescue operations continued through the day, with emergency crews at the site. Families and kin of attendees gathered at the scene, desperately looking for missing loved ones.

Pedro Martinez, a 17-season Major League Baseball player, said in a video posted to his Instagram in the evening, “I still have family members that are still in the rubble, and we don't know what happened to them.”

Presidential spokesperson Homero Figueroa said in a statement that the emergency crews had been increased, and “more heavy equipment has been used to speed up the removal of debris and continue the search efforts”.

Head of the country's Centre of Emergency Operations, Juan Manuel Mendez, remarked, “We presume that many of them are still alive. That is why the authorities will not give up until no one is left under the rubble.” He added that the exact number of attendees inside the club at the time of the collapse remains unclear.

High-profile casualties Among those dead were a prominent singer, a provincial governor, and former Major League Baseball pitcher Octavio Dotel, 51, who debuted for the New York Mets in 1999 and played until 2013 for over a dozen teams, authorities said.

A spokesman for the nation's sports ministry said Octavio Dotel died en route to a local hospital after being taken out from the debris. Prominent Dominican merengue singer Rubby Perez was among those killed, his manager and family members near the site said.

Nelsy Cruz, Governor of Montecristi province and sister of Major League Baseball player Nelson Cruz, reportedly called President Luis Abinader just after the collapse, telling him she was trapped under the wreckage. She was later confirmed among the casualties.

League spokesperson Satosky Terrero said Tony Enrique Blanco Cabrera also died in the tragic incident.

First Lady Raquel Arbaje called the event “too great a tragedy.”

The Jet Set nightclub, a long-standing venue in the capital, had no immediate past records of safety violations, though officials have not dismissed negligence or structural defects.