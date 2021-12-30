Zerodha founder and CEO Nithin Kamath on Thursday said that the number of people severe heart issues in his extended circle is “terrifying" and that the common thread seemed to be sleep deprivation. He further said that not enough is spoken about the importance of sleep on overall health and well-being, and the problem has gotten worse post-Covid and Work-From-Home.

The number of people having severe heart issues in my extended circle is terrifying. The common thread seems to be sleep deprivation, and not nearly enough is spoken about the importance of sleep on overall health & well-being. The problem has gotten worse post-COVID & WFH. 1/3 — Nithin Kamath (@Nithin0dha) December 30, 2021

To those who have trouble sleeping, Kamath advised to disconnect completely from phone a few hours before sleep. “If you, like me, have trouble sleeping because of constant work distractions, triggers from email, news apps, social media, and chats, disconnecting completely—I mean full cold turkey—a few hours before sleep helps significantly," he said.

“Killing work chats after 6 PM @zerodhaonline has helped everyone, including me, quite a bit. I'm now trying to turn off the phone by evening. I keep reminding myself that it is supposed to be Business & not Busy-ness. Being constantly busy ironically means less productivity," he further added.

