Terrorists opened indiscriminate fire on non-local labourers at Wanpoh area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Sunday. The attack claimed lives of two workers, while one was injured, according to a statement by Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Police and security forces have cordoned off the area, the statement further read. More details are awaited.

The militants barged into the rented accommodation of the labourers and fired on them indiscriminately, according to officials. This is the third attack on non-local labourers in less than 24 hours.

The attack in Kulgam comes a day after militants fired upon and killed two non-locals in separate attacks in Srinagar and Pulwama districts of Jammu and Kashmir. Arvind Kumar Sah (30), a street food vendor from Bihar's Banka district, was killed in Eidgah area of Srinagar, whereas Saghir Ahmad, a carpenter from Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh, was shot dead in Pulwama yesterday.

Earlier this month, Virender Paswan, another handcart vendor, was killed by militants in the Hawal area of Srinagar.

Amid the spate of civilian killings, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha had on Sunday vowed to avenge every drop of their blood by hunting down terrorists and their sympathisers.

Sinha said attempts are being made to disrupt the peace and socio-economic progress of Jammu and Kashmir and the individual growth of people, and reiterated the commitment to the fast-paced development of the Union territory.

“I pay my heartfelt tributes to the martyr civilians and condolences to the bereaved families. We'll hunt down terrorists, their sympathisers and avenge every drop of innocent civilians' blood," Sinha said in his monthly radio programme 'Awaam ki Awaaz'.

BJP state spokesman Altaf Thakur while condemning the killings said it was “nothing but pure genocide".

"The gruesome murder of non-locals is nothing but inhuman and shows the frustration of militants," he said.

