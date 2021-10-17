J&K: Attacks on non-locals continue, terrorists kill 2 in Kulgam

The attack in Kulgam comes a day after militants fired upon and killed two non-locals in separate attacks in Srinagar and Pulwama districts of Jammu and Kashmir. Arvind Kumar Sah (30), a street food vendor from Bihar's Banka district, was killed in Eidgah area of Srinagar, whereas Saghir Ahmad, a carpenter from Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh, was shot dead in Pulwama yesterday.