Terror Conspiracy Case: NIA conducting searches at dozens of Bengaluru locations
The ongoing searches target individuals believed to have links to terrorism and operating under the guidance of foreign entities. These suspects are allegedly associated with various past terrorist activities.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches across several locations in Bengaluru on December 13 in connection with a suspected terror plot, ANI reported. Acting on specific information, multiple NIA teams collaborated closely with the state police force in conducting these raids, as per the report.