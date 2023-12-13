Terror Conspiracy Case: NIA conducting searches at dozens of Bengaluru locations

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches across several locations in Bengaluru on December 13 in connection with a suspected terror plot, ANI reported. Acting on specific information, multiple NIA teams collaborated closely with the state police force in conducting these raids, as per the report.

The ongoing searches target individuals believed to have links to terrorism and operating under the guidance of foreign entities. These suspects are allegedly associated with various past terrorist activities.

Following the Trail

This action follows the recent apprehension of 15 operatives affiliated with the banned terror group the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

The NIA's crackdown involved extensive raids across Maharashtra and Karnataka on December 9, resulting in the arrest of these individuals for their involvement in promoting terror-related activities, the report said. The searches conducted in Padgha-Borivali, Thane, Mira Road, Pune in Maharashtra, and Bengaluru in Karnataka led to the seizure of unaccounted cash, firearms, sharp weapons, incriminating documents, smartphones, and other digital devices.

These raids form part of the NIA's ongoing efforts to thwart ISIS from carrying out violent acts of terror and causing harm to innocent lives, it added.

Investigations by the NIA indicate that the accused, members of the ISIS Maharashtra module, were operating from Padgha-Borivali. They allegedly plotted to spread terror and commit violent acts across India, aiming to disrupt peace and communal harmony while engaging in a war against the government of India, it added.

Initial findings reveal that the arrested individuals declared Padgha in rural Thane as a 'liberated zone' and 'Al-Sham'. They actively encouraged Muslim youth to relocate there, intending to strengthen their base, as per the report.

The main accused, Saqib Nachan, purportedly led the ISIS module and administered the 'bayath' (oath of allegiance to the Khalifa of ISIS) to new members joining the banned organization.

ISIS in India

ISIS, also known as Islamic State, ISIL, Daish, ISKP, ISIS Wilayat Khorasan, and ISIS-K, has been establishing its network in India through localized modules and cells in various states.

In recent months, the NIA has conducted extensive raids and apprehended multiple ISIS operatives as part of its efforts to counter the organization's violent agenda against India. Earlier this year, the agency initiated legal proceedings against the ISIS Maharashtra module and has since undertaken decisive actions to dismantle ISIS modules operating across the nation.

