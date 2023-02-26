Terror plot? 2 arrested while trying to travel to Pakistan for weapon training
Officials of the Delhi Police Special Cell on Saturday arrested two persons, allegedly involved in terrorist activities, from the national capital.
On February 25, officials from the Delhi Police Special Cell arrested two individuals who were allegedly planning to travel to Pakistan for weapons training. The police statement revealed that Khalid Mubarak Khan (21), a resident of Thane West, Maharashtra, and Abdullah (26), a resident of Tamil Nadu, were the two individuals who were apprehended.
