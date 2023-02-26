On February 25, officials from the Delhi Police Special Cell arrested two individuals who were allegedly planning to travel to Pakistan for weapons training. The police statement revealed that Khalid Mubarak Khan (21), a resident of Thane West, Maharashtra, and Abdullah (26), a resident of Tamil Nadu, were the two individuals who were apprehended.

According to the officials, the duo was planning to cross over to Pakistan for weapon training. The Delhi Police added that both individuals were receiving instructions from a handler based in Pakistan.

Two highly radicalised persons, in touch with Pakistani handlers and planning to cross border for weapon training, namely Khalid Mubarak Khan & Abdullah arrested by Special Cell(NDR).



02 pistols along with cartridges, and a knife are recovered from them.@LtGovDelhi@Delhipolice pic.twitter.com/zPpOCyQtE8 — Special Cell, Delhi Police (@CellDelhi) February 25, 2023

The Delhi Police Special Cell was working on information that some individuals were being radicalised by Pakistan-based handlers via social media and were given instructions to receive weapons training in Pakistan before executing terror attacks in India.

According to a statement released by the police, it was reported on February 14, 2023 that a group of radicalised individuals who are aligned with a terrorist organisation are planning to travel from Mumbai to Delhi to engage in illegal activities. It is further alleged that they plan to receive terrorist training in Pakistan with the assistance of a handler based there. The group is said to be in possession of advanced illegal weaponry and will be arriving in the vicinity of Ring Road, behind Red Fort.

The police recovered two pistols, 10 live cartridges, a knife, and a wire cutter from the possession of the accused. The accused were apprehended in a swift operation by the Delhi Police Special Cell.

An FIR under the sections of the Arms Act has been registered in response to the incident, and police investigations are ongoing. Further details are yet to be released by the police.

At the Asia Economic Dialogue organised by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, Minister of External Affairs (MEA) S Jaishankar emphasised that terrorism was the key issue between India and Pakistan. If terrorism is a nation's "basic industry," it cannot become prosperous, he said while speaking about Pakistan.

On February 23 at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), India said Pakistan had a history of offering safe haven to terrorists. Indian Counsellor Pratik Mathur called Pakistan's uncalled-for provocation "regrettable".

