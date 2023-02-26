Terror plot? 2 arrested while trying to travel to Pakistan for weapon training

According to a statement released by the police, it was reported on February 14, 2023 that a group of radicalised individuals who are aligned with a terrorist organisation are planning to travel from Mumbai to Delhi to engage in illegal activities. It is further alleged that they plan to receive terrorist training in Pakistan with the assistance of a handler based there. The group is said to be in possession of advanced illegal weaponry and will be arriving in the vicinity of Ring Road, behind Red Fort.