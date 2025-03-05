Terror suspect Abdul Rehman has been arrested in Faridabad. The authorities are currently investigating the involvement of sleeper cells after the 19-year-old Rehman, who was expected to be on his way to Ayodhya before his arrest, PTI reported, citing people aware of the development.

Abdul Rehman is a resident of Milkipur in the Faizabad district of Uttar Pradesh. He was arrested from Pali village near Faridabad by a joint team of the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and the Special Task Force (STF) of the Haryana Police.

An FIR has been filed against Rehman at the Dabua police station in Faridabad. He was produced at the city court, which sent him to a 10-day police remand.

Rehman stated that he possessed two hand grenades in an abandoned house near Pali, the report said, citing people aware of the development.

There have been speculations over Rehman's connection with the Pakistani intelligence agency, an STF official told PTI.

The accused was expected to travel to Ayodhya on March 4. The STF seized two mobile phones from Rehman, where they found some incriminating videos. He also shared many videos with a terror organisation.

Meanwhile, Rehman's parents have dismissed his connection to any terror outfit.

"The matter is very sensitive, and an investigation is ongoing. It is too early to say anything," an official told PTI. Additionally, Rehman claimed that he did not know the name or address of the person who provided the hand grenades.

On Sunday, Rehman came to Faridabad from Faizabad by train. He was given two hand grenades and was supposed to go to Ayodhya carrying them. However, he was caught by the police.