Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said at BRICS Summit, via video conferencing, that terrorism is the biggest problem facing the world today.

"Terrorism is the biggest problem facing the world today. We have to ensure that the countries that support the terrorists are held accountable and this problem is tackled in an organized manner," said Modi.

"In 2021, BRICS will complete 15 years. Our 'sherpas' can make a report to evaluate the various decisions taken by us in the past years," Modi further said.

He also said that the there is need for reforms of UN Security Council and organisations like IMF, WTO. "A self-reliant and resilient India post-COVID can be a force multiplier for global economy," he further said.

India's vaccine production and delivery capacity will also work in interest of humanity to tackle Covid-19 crisis, said Modi.

The 12th edition of BRICS Summit hosted by Russia, under the theme of 'Global Stability, Shared Security and Innovative Growth', is being held virtually in the wake of pandemic.

India will be taking over the chairship of the BRICS, which would be the third BRICS Presidency for the country since its inception, after 2012 and 2016, and will host the 13th BRICS Summit in 2021.

PM Modi is facing Chinese President Xi Jinping for the second time after the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, amid ongoing border disputes between the two countries.

India and China may start producing Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19, the RIA news agency cited President Vladimir Putin as saying on Tuesday.

Putin also proposed that the creation of a vaccine research centre for BRICS countries - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - be sped up, TASS reported.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via